Ari Roar's 'Calm Down' Is 90 Seconds Of Bliss

Texan artist Ari Roar is moving in some very peculiar directions.

Letting his imagination run riot, the songwriter matches off piste chord structures to intricate word play, all delivered with a very personal wit.

New album 'Calm Down' will be released on May 25th through Bella Union, while the American artist is also planning some UK shows for later in the year.

We're able to share the title track, and it's 90 seconds of art rock glee, an explosion of unexpected rhymes and other lyrical diversions.

Ari elaborates: "The corn snake we used, Achiles belongs to my girlfriend. I had never held her (the snake) before so I was a little nervous about it but she turned out to be super sweet. The jello was really cold and sticky. The first time I rolled up in the rug I freaked out because my arms were at my side and I couldn't move."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.