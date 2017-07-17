Anna Of The North's 'Someone' Finds Loneliness In Miami

Anna Of The North are one of the year's most tipped pop projects, matching wonderful vocals against that artfully enticing production.

Debut album 'Lovers' is heading out way later in the year, with the pair - Anna Lotterud and Brady Daniell-Smith - sharing the video for new cut 'Someone'.

The sheer beauty of the sound is offset by the heartbroken lyrics, which dwell on loneliness and the difficulty of forgiving one's own mistakes.

Shot in Miami, the clip finds Anna alone by the pool, the glamour of the situation contrasting against her clear solitude.

Anna Of The North explain: “It’s a video made in Miami but it’s certainly not a stereotypical Miami video. The ‘party’ side to cities like Miami can feel vacuous, making them the loneliest places in the world, so it’s a fitting backdrop to the story. It’s set the day after a big night, when you instantly regret something that happened. It’s about the internal battle of the day after; trying to accept that you’re human and how hard it is to forgive yourself for your own mistakes. It gets more desperate throughout as the realization sets in.”

Tune in now.

'Lovers' will be released on September 8th.