Andreas Moss Constrasts Love And Addiction On 'Stuck In My Feelings'

Andreas Moss was born in Stockholm, but a love of music took him to Nashville.

Steeped in R&B, his powerful voice lends itself to equally powerful songwriting, a talent unafraid to tackle personal topics.

New single 'Stuck In My Feelings' contrasts love and addiction, asking whether these feelings are actually worth the pain.

Andreas comments: “I started to feel this huge empty hole where my addiction used to be, it was almost like I had been through a bad break up. It felt easier to get my emotions out by writing songs in a relationship format.”

The video takes the Swedish artist full circle. Shot in his home city of Stockholm, it's a beautiful clip - tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.