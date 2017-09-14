Andreas Moss Constrasts Love And Addiction On 'Stuck In My Feelings'

Andreas Moss was born in Stockholm, but a love of music took him to Nashville.
Steeped in R&B, his powerful voice lends itself to equally powerful songwriting, a talent unafraid to tackle personal topics.
New single 'Stuck In My Feelings' contrasts love and addiction, asking whether these feelings are actually worth the pain.
Andreas comments: “I started to feel this huge empty hole where my addiction used to be, it was almost like I had been through a bad break up. It felt easier to get my emotions out by writing songs in a relationship format.”
The video takes the Swedish artist full circle. Shot in his home city of Stockholm, it's a beautiful clip - tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.