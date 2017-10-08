Anatole Surges Into The Spotlight With 'Like Deep Water'

At first Anatole was happy to remain independent.

Two self-released EPs led the producer to cult fame, his sharp-edged electronics racing across the web almost as fast as he could post them.

With his profile rising exponentially Anatole was finally tied down to a label deal with Mercury KX, and it's provided him with the support to reach for the next level.

New single 'Like Deep Water' features a sample from Olafur Arnalds, and it's a sign of the producer's rising ambition, his ability to think outside the box.

There's a real emotional weight to the track, one that is married to a painterly touch as Anatole blends different colours and hues into one.

The first sign of his upcoming debut album, you can tune in now.