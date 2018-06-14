Amen Dunes Shares Powerful 'Believe' Video

Amen Dunes has shared the powerful new video for his song 'Believe'.

New album 'Freedom' is out now, a daring, beautifully composed meditation on ageing, loss, grief, and how to get through it all.

Album highlight 'Believe' has now gained the full video treatment, directed by cinematographer Steven Brahms.

Focussing on some of the album's key themes, the video features NYC poet and painter Laura Leigh.

A beautifully pieced together clip that fixates on the passing of time and the feminine influences that ripple through Amen Dunes' own life.

Watch it below.

Catch Amen Dunes at the following shows:

September

3 London Village Underground

5 Manchester Gorilla

6 Bristol Thekla

For tickets to the latest Amen Dunes shows click HERE.

