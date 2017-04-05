Amber Mark Shares 'Monsoon' Video

Amber Mark has shared the video for new cut 'Monsoon' - check it out now.

The newcomer unveiled details of her '3.33AM' EP recently, a meditation on loss, grief, and the will to continue.

Sparked by the loss of her mother, the EP is led by the wonderfully absorbing future-soul hymn 'Monsoon'.

A full video has been shot for the track, and it mirrors the beauty, grace, and inner strength of that tender vocal.

Amber explains: "Regret, anger, Isolation, sadness, questioning and overcoming. Those were my stages."

Tune in now.