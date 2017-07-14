Alvvays' 'In Undertow' Gains Some Stark, Damaged Visuals

Alvvays have shared the video for new song 'In Undertow'.

The Canadian group will release new album 'Antisocialites' on September 8th, with lead cut 'In Undertow' making quite the impression.

The song receives some stark visuals in this new video, featuring singer Molly Rankin staring at the camera as the tripped out DIY effects evolve around her.

The singer described the video as "aquacosmic psych meets public access TV" before adding: "I'm aware of my own drowning fixation and fascinated by that bizarre lunar-tidal relationship. We've already filled our water video quota. Space is a trippier ocean."

Check it out now.

Catch Alvvays at the following shows:

August

26 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

27 Glasgow St. Luke’s

28 Sheffield Leadmill

29 Southampton Talking Heads

31 Larmer Tree Garden End of the Road Festival

September

3 Birmingham Institute 2

4 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

7 Manchester Gorilla

8 London Koko

9 Bristol Thekla