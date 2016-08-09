All We Are Share New Video 'Animal'

All We Are have shared the video for new cut 'Animal'.

There's always been much more to the Liverpool band than meets the eye, and new album 'Sunny Hills' searches through these hidden depths.

Enthralling art-pop with a rich sense of creativity, the group have decided to introduced their upcoming LP with a trilogy of new videos.

Part two is now online, with 'Animal' following the entrancing opening segment.

Directed by Eoin Glaister, and starring Thomas Gray, the videos follow a small village facing a motorway development - ‘Animal’ finds temperatures overheating at a town planning meeting.

'Sunny Hills' will be released on June 9th. Catch All We Are at the following headline shows:

June

14 London Moth Club

15 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

16 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

17 Newcastle-upon-Tyne Think Tank

18 Glasgow Stereo