Alice Glass Shares 'Cease And Desist' Video

Alice Glass has shared the full video for her powerful new song 'Cease And Desist'.

The ex-Crystal Castles singer released her debut solo EP last year, a striking fusion of electronic noise and her soul-baring vocals.

New song 'Cease And Desist' utilises production from Jupiter Keyes (formerly of HEALTH) and noisecore producer Dreamcrusher, and it's a brutal yet triumphant return.

"This song is a call to arms for all survivors,” says Glass. “But being a survivor often means feeling afraid, it means sometimes feeling worthless, like you can’t go on. We need to fight back against those who have victimized us and against the feelings that tell us to give up inside. Sometimes we think we deserve the pain others have inflicted on us."

"This song is what I need to tell myself to get through each day, and what I hope other survivors can remember when they feel like they can’t make it through the darkness of their own recovery. Every day is a fight.”

Check out the video below.

