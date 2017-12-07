Algiers Reveal Powerful New 'Cleveland' Video

Algiers have shared the powerful new video for 'Cleveland'.
The band recently released superb new album 'The Underside Of Power', a striking work informed by America's societal problems and the group's own political beliefs.
Album highlight 'Cleveland' has received a full video, and it's a powerful exploration of these themes.
Opening with details of the Black Panther Party's 10 point plan, the clip takes Algiers to Staten Island and the Pink Houses project in East New York, where Eric Garner and Akai Gurley were killed at the hands of New York Police Department.
A gripping watch, you can tune in below.
Catch Algiers at the following shows:
November
22 Manchester Soup Kitchen
23 Liverpool Magnet
24 Glasgow Fred Paton Daycare
27 Leeds Brudenell Community Room
29 LondonMoth Club
30 Brighton The Haunt
