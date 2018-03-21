Alex Lleo's 'No Way Back' Has A Refreshing Charm

Alex Lleo wants to keep things as fresh as possible.

The songwriter's easy-going charm - so evident onstage - effortlessly translates to his music, matching sun-kissed folk to a relaxed full band groove.

New EP 'Park Studios, JQ' was recorded live in the studio, one continuous take that includes everything that went down, including the mistakes.

“I was determined to get the mistakes,” he says. “To be live in a room together creates moments in time that you just can’t replicate. It was that 'spur of the moment' thing I really wanted to showcase to people”.

New song 'No Way Back' is online now, and it's a refreshing, charming performance, showing the band's natural chemistry and Alex Lleo's honeted voice.

"I think there's a real sincerity given to an audience when they see an act live for the first time," he comments. "The creative tools we have now, even from a simple home set up are insane, but there’s something to be said for seeing a bunch of musicians, in a room, playing their instruments. There’s something so musically primitive about it, and once I’d decided on the arrangements around this EP, I knew we had to track it live."

"At my stage, budget obviously played a part in how far I could push these ideas. I wanted our results to stand up against any big budget production, but we had to be realistic. I met up with Ali (Park Studio owner/producer) and we began to discuss how we could make a band of this size work without the luxury of space and isolation. It was all about striking the balance between the amount of players we’d need to bring the melodies to life, verses the practical boundaries set by the space we were recording in."

He continues: "I was aware from the start that with this approach, we weren’t going to get the glossy finish you might hear on a standard production, but that was the whole point. I wanted to showcase something different, something that gets back in touch with the human element of why we make music. Both band and engineer had to ride the wave, and It was a really cool experience. The pressure of everyone nailing a take was exciting, and I’m glad I could call on some talented mates who collectively pulled it all together."

Tune in now.

Catch Alex Lleo at the following shows:

April

29 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

May

2 London St Pancras Old Church

