Alex Lahey's New Video Utilises 1800 Photographs

Melbourne's Alex Lahey seems to excel at pushing back against rejection.

Single-minded, she knows her own worth - and she isn't about to be bargained down.

New album 'I Love You Like A Brother' arrives on October 6th, with the Australian artist sharing a blazing new track.

'I Haven't Been Taking Care Of Myself' is online now, and it's a punk-pop nugget that contains some intriguing lyrical wordplay.

Alex explains: "A lot of the songs on the record are about the relationships that we engaging in with other people. 'I Haven't Been Taking Care Of Myself' deviates from that in that it's about the relationship that we have with ourselves and how that is reflected in the way we bring others into our lives. If you feel shit about yourself, you're generally going to get off on the wrong foot with someone else.”

Australian street artist Callum Preston directed the video, using more than 1800 photographs to achieve the desired effect.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.