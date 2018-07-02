Albert Hammond Jr Shares 'Muted Beatings' Video

Albert Hammond Jr returned last week, sharing new track 'Muted Beatings'.

A sharp-edged offering, it trails new album 'Francis Trouble', seemingly inspired by his still-born twin brother.

One of the his most personal documents to date, Albert Hammond Jr has now unveiled the full video for 'Muted Beatings'.

Directed by Fraser RIGG and starring Portia Doubleday, the clip explores emotional connections and how these can transcend time.

“I followed Fraser into the abyss,” notes Albert. “He had a real vision he expressed by saying ‘Love is the one thing that transcends time and space.’ I felt like he was moved by the song and knew how to capture it visually. I understood what he meant but to me the love didn’t represent human connection.”

“I knew It would be the most universal way to show it visually but I found myself realizing the cycle of who I was and what I was about to become, with the death of my old self and the birth of this new person, was what transcended time and space. That love for life, that lust for life is forever reshaping itself.”

Tune in now.

'Francis Trouble' is set to be released on March 9th.

