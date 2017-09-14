AJ Tracey Kicks Hard On 'Alakazam'

AJ Tracey is a magician.

No, really - he seems able to turn everything he touches to hold, with the West London rapper maintaining his position at the forefront of the game.

New single 'Alakazam' takes this literally. The video features AJ - alongside Jme and Denzel Curry - wearing capes, casting spells as they travel.

Well, we're hypnotised. It's a trailblazing return, expertly showcasing AJ Tracey's addictive fusion of grime with wider rap tropes, while remaining completely true to his London heritage.

The video was shot in the capital, switching between London and Amsterdam for added visual impact.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.