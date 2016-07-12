Acre Tarn's 'Wilderness' Is A Vivid Return

Acre Tarn seems to merge England's mythical past with a vivid, tech-driven future.

Hailing from the Lake District, she fuses the organic with the technological, embracing fusion as the central driver in her imaginative pop vision.

New track 'Wilderness' is a vivid return, pushing heavyweight synths against her heavenly vocal.

The visuals find Acre Tarn embracing this aesthetic, a taut and terrifying re-imagining of the English countryside.

Tune in now.

