Acid Dad's 'Marine' Seems To Emerge From Another Dimension

Acid Dad are best known through their reputation for chaos.

The New Yorkers rarely visit these shores, meaning that fans have probably heard about them, rather than actually hearing them.

All that is set to change, though, with Acid Dad announcing a European run to coincide with their debut album.

Said LP - self-titled, naturally - is out shortly on Greenway Records, and once you're done pre-ordering you can check out a brand new video from band on Clash.

'Marine' seems to emerge from another dimension, bulging at the seams with new ideas, delivered with caustic wit.

The visuals are pretty damn eye-catching, too - tune in below.

Acid Dad's self titled debut is out on NYC's Greenway Records shortly - pre-order LINK . Catch the band at the following shows:

May

14 Manchester Jimmy's

15 Glasgow Nice 'N' Sleazy

16 Liverpool Sound

17 London The Shackwell Arms

