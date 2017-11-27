ABISHA's 'All That' Deals With Entrapment

When ABISHA was growing up she felt painfully alone.

Mixed race in a part of England which was predominantly white, she used music as a means to channel her identity.

Later settling in London, this distinctive side to the R&B newcomer has never quite gone away - in fact, it's there in everything she does.

Stunning debut single 'All That' deals with entrapment, with the crystalline production affording ABISHA the perfect platform for that enticing, emotive, and above all powerful vocal.

The video is online now, featuring the singer bathed in red light. Visually striking, it also has a deeper meaning, as she explains...

"The video for 'All That' is like a huge visual metaphor of the song, that's why I love it. From the red-lit room to the bath tub and ending being submerged in water; it all symbolises the entrapment that you feel when the love just isn't right. I hope that this resonates when people watch it and they feel the real vulnerability and honesty within in."

Tune in now.

