Zara McFarlane - Arise

On her third solo album, British singer Zara McFarlane continues the tradition of her previous two projects, exploring new avenues in modern jazz.

‘Arise’ illustrates how McFarlane is one of the few artists with the ability to make jazz-soul sound current in a genre in which many stagnate in tradition. The record is driven by McFarlane’s vocal performance - simultaneously vulnerable and commanding, with this perhaps best demonstrated on project highlight ‘Fussin And Fightin’.

With ‘Arise’, the London singer continues her excellent run, delivering a refreshingly enchanting and intriguing project.

8/10

Words: Will Rosebury

