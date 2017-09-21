Will Varley - Spirit Of Minnie

Already able to count the likes of Billy Bragg and Frank Turner amongst his fans, Will Varley is one of the UK’s fastest rising folk songwriters.

His fifth album, ‘Spirit of Minnie’, merges the heartfelt sincerity of previous releases, and fleshes it out through the addition of a live band. The result is arguably his strongest work to date.

Pedal steel, violins and piano all provide the backbone to plucked guitars, as Varley’s trademark vocal tells tales with typical resonance, evoking the likes of Bright Eyes, Springsteen and Dylan effortlessly.

8/10

Words: Dave Beech

