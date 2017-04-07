Vance Joy - Nation Of Two

A bona fide star in his native Australia, Vance Joy is still primarily known further afield for radio singles 'Mess Is Mine' and 'Riptide' from his 2014 debut album 'Dream Your Life Away’.

On sophomore effort 'Nation of Two', he creates a leaner and more cohesive project that thematically focuses on the highs and lows of a romantic relationship. Although occasionally over-sentimental and by its very nature derivative, it is impossible to deny that Joy can write a touching tune such as on 'Crashing into You'.

7/10

Words: Will Rosebury

