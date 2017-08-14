V/A - Now That's What I Call TRAX

The phrase ‘Now That’s What I Call…’ might conjure up images of compilations filled with the likes of 5ive and S Club 7, but TRAX Records’ ‘Now That’s What I Call TRAX’ is an excellent foray into the influential label’s diverse catalogue.

Founded in 1983 and known for producing worldwide hits such as Marshall Jefferson’s ‘Move Your Body’, also known as the ‘House Music Anthem’, and helping to launch the career of house music pioneers like Frankie Knuckles, this collection is a must have for house music fanatics and casual listeners alike. Curated by label manager and creative director, Jorge Cruz and featuring club classics and new mixes, the album not only showcases the immense impact of TRAX on house music today, but also its desire to remain at the cutting edge.

Tracks such as opener Carmelo Carone’s ‘Chicago’ and Loïs Plugged & Fruckie’s ‘Gotta Have House’ aptly transports the listener to the Chicago House origins of the label, with the latter sampling spoken word telling of the origins of house beneath an infectious beat.

Less up-tempo tracks such as Londy’s ‘Jack’s Groove’ showcase the diverse nature of TRAX and, by extension, house music itself. While it could be argued that the collection may not be in line with the house music that is prevalent in the Top 40 charts today, it is arguably curated more for those who will actively listen to the music as opposed to having it as ambient background noise.

It could also be said, however, that in an age where house music is having less of a mainstream presence on the charts, this collection serves as a refreshing reminder of the captivating and varied nature of the genre.

8/10

Words: Jumi Akinfenwa

