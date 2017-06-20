Tom Misch - Geography

Perhaps you blinked and missed it, but Tom Misch is kind of a big deal these days, already scheduled into festival slots above the likes of Flying Lotus and Mavis Staples this summer.

For his debut album ‘Geography’, the 22-year- old has roped in several guest appearances, and across the duration of an LP, it becomes abundantly clear why: like fellow producer-turned- guitarist Mark Ronson, no-one’s really paying to hear him jam out Stevie Wonder covers.

If that sounds like sarcasm, let me assure you that there is literally an instrumental, lounge-jazz version of ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ right in the middle of the record. It would be an unfortunate interlude to any proceedings, but arriving hot on the heels of the most egregious waste of De La Soul’s talent since ‘Cali To New York’, it feels provocatively bad.

Misch’s saving grace is that he remains a curator of fine taste, and strong contributions from fellow South Londoners Poppy Ajudha and Loyle Carner demonstrate how successful he can be as a foil to others; the former’s pairing with the synth stabs and handclaps of ‘Disco Yes’ is particularly enjoyable. But for the most part, regrettably, ‘Geography’ only showcases a producer out of his depth behind the mic.

4/10

Words: Matthew Neale

Dig it? Dig deeper: Jordan Rakei, Zak Abel, FKJ

