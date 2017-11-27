The Staves & yMusic - The Way Is Read

The highly anticipated collaboration between folk trio The Staves and the chamber ensemble yMusic has finally arrived in the form of the twelve track album, ‘The Way is Read’.

The album begins with the soft, enchanting vocals from the trio with the a cappella track, ‘Hopeless’. The track is simplistic, with the vocals harmonising together to create an almost celestial sound. ‘Trouble on My Mind’, captures the same style, however the addition of strings, from yMusic adds another dimension to the track, creating a serene yet mournful sound as the trio profess, “I feel it all the time/There’s trouble on my mind once again”.

yMusic take centre stage with ‘Bladed Stance’, a haunting instrumental interlude of strings, flutes and eerie whistles, that provides a balance to the harmonised vocals found throughout the rest of the album.

‘Silent Side’, a soft, enchanting track, featuring flutes is a beautiful ode to love as the trio delicately sing, “ You are my silent side / only you, only you”. The sound of flutes compliments the emotional fragility of the lyrics and proves that the collaboration between the folk trio and the ensemble was a risk worth taking.

Released by Nonesuch Records, ‘The Way is Read’ will be The Staves first album since the record ‘If I Was’, released back in 2015. Throughout the album, a more mature sound can be heard, which reflects their break from recording music, allowing them to evolve as musicians and songwriters on this more mature, risk-taking production.

7/10

Words: Hollie Ismail

