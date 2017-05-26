The Charlatans - Different Days

After the tragic loss of their long-time drummer Jon Brookes in 2013, a cloud of doubt began to cast over The Charlatans. It's never easy for a band to lose a key member, especially one who has been there since the beginning. However this didn't quell The Charlatans' spirits and they returned in 2015 with the fantastic 'Modern Nature'.

Now two years later, with guests ranging from Johnny Marr to Stephen Morris, The Charlatans arrive back once again with 'Different Days'. But how does it fare next to its 2015 counterpart?

From the offset, 'Different Days' is an album drenched in colour. Opener 'Hey Sunshine' bursts with lavish kaleidoscopic synths, whilst The War On Drugs-esque follow up 'Solutions' drives with zealous passion. Elsewhere on the LP, 'Let's Go Together' and 'Not Forgotten' are the record's most anthemic moments and see The Charlatans rising in a concoction of electric organs and Madchester swagger.

The orchestral led-single 'Plastic Machinery' is an energetic thrill and is matched by the groove-filled title-track 'Different Days'. Closing on the down-tempo and string infused 'Spinning Out', frontman Tim Burgess sounds better than ever as he croons his way to the end of this chapter of the band.

The Charlatans may have gone through some rough times over the years but, unlike many of their peers, they've continued to deliver musically and 'Different Days' is no exception. A fun and colourful indie album full of pop sensibilities, 'Different Days' is a joy from start to finish and is further indication that Tim Burgess and co. show no sign of stopping.

7/10

Words: Liam Egan

