The Age Of L.U.N.A. - The Age Of L.U.N.A.

Though two members of The Age of L.U.N.A. began as a grime duo, the melancholic but joyful instrumentals on their eponymous debut are more heavily influenced by alternative ’90s hip-hop, with cuts like ‘Feel So Good’ and ‘Maybe Yeah’ reminiscent of The Pharcyde and Souls of Mischief.

The sultry vocals of vocalist Daniella Thomas at their best call to mind Lauryn Hill in her more upbeat moments, however her performance, and that of other members, always feels authentically British. A strong debut from an exciting young group.

8/10

Words: Will Rosebury

