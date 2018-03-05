Soft As Snow - Deep Wave

This duo of Norwegian origin follow the traditions of raw, techno-induced underground electronics, with their compositions occasionally resembling the more pop-oriented The Knife - if The Knife was used for butchering purposes, that is.

The blend of peculiar, almost baby-like voice of Oda Starheim with noisy analogue synths creates an intimidating effect similar to early industrial experiments. ‘Deep Wave’ is a 45-minute long sonic assault aimed at the fans of a darker, gloomier side of modern synth-pop. Not perfect, but an intriguing album, showing potential for the band’s further growth.

7/10

Words: Dmitry Teckel

