Shania Twain - Now

Given the number of records Shania Twain sold in the 1990s (quick reminder: it was roughly “seven bajillion”), it seems odd there’s not more fanfare surrounding her first album in 15 years.

However, one listen to ‘Now’ confirms that the world was right to ignore it. It’s an album of by-the-numbers country-infused pop, but with none of the hooks or charm that made hits like ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ so huge back in the day.

The songs are forgettable odes to familiar topics - home, heartbreak, dusting yourself off and picking yourself back up - that wouldn’t get a second glance if they’d been penned by someone less famous. Add to that some horrifically hackneyed clichés on album nadir ‘You Can’t Buy Love’ (“When life gives you lemons / They pour down from the heavens”) and you’re left with a record that has little to recommend it.

2/10

Words: Joe Rivers

