Rival Consoles - Persona

Erased Tapes is more than ten years into its existence as one of the world’s most consistent independent labels, but all it began with Ryan Lee West. Then operating under the Aparatec alias, it was his music that (partly) inspired the founding of the label.

‘Persona’ is West’s fifth full-length release as Rival Consoles, and perhaps his most accomplished to date. Cinematic in scope and delicately constructed, the album grows from warm, organic techno (‘Persona’) through ambient electronica (‘Dreamer’s Wake’) to the insistent synths, drums and drones of ‘Hidden’. Lovely stuff.

7/10

Words: Will Pritchard

