Public Access TV - Street Safari

As our minds wither with the lack of vitamin D and seasonal depression, Public Access TV’s sophomore offers some desperately needed sunshine tinted disco chords to make it to spring.

'Street Safari' opens with greasy guitar hooks, soon to be framed by the flamboyant basslines that are go to define the release. Opener ‘Safari (In My Head)’ in many ways sums up what to expect from the record: the 70’s tinged melody and experimental flair shows off 'Street Safari’s expansive palette, and perhaps the band’s new flow.

Seizing momentum with their subtly changing soundscape and soulful lyrics, Public Access TV have grown into themselves. The New Yorkers’ new wave mantras are almost underwhelming in their effortlessness. The initial swagger and sleekness stay intact through the eleven tracks of the release.

Though the groove remains, it wears a little thin. The firm foundation of the songs can be, at times, a little monotonous, a listening experience that not even the more jazzy guitar work can save. That being said, the band still oozes of swanky confidence. An ability to revitalise nostalgia, contextualised in the climate of the current day and age is what really distinguish Public Access TV from the backdrop of New York guitar bands.

Throughout 'Street Safari', Public Access TV shows off their many musical skills, their love for throwbacks, and most of all their ability to create joyous fun out of cliché lyrical lines and glossy hooks. Closing with hazy gem ‘The Quicksand’ Public Access TV show the peak of their magic, culminating in a bass-heavy swooning misty melody, a layered marvel that sets the perfect punctuation to disco adventure.

7/10

Words: Aurora Henni Krogh

