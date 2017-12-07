Porches - The House

Of the four elements, neither earth, air, nor fire can quite compete with water when it comes to symbolic potency. Nobody knows this better perhaps than Porches lead-man Aaron Maine, who, having impressed on ‘Pool’ and its subsequent demo renderings ‘Water’, has now brought his aquatic attachments to ‘The House’, the third full-length offering from Porches.

Opening cut ‘Leave The House’ moves with a pounding snare and subdued synth line, inviting a solitude-seeking Maine to chime in with considered remarks like “I don’t wanna leave you out / I just wanna leave the house”. Even better are the contributions of Alex Giannascoli, whose raspy vocals impart an added sting to an already chilling hook: “Let it have me, how it wants / It’s never what I thought”.

Elsewhere, ‘Find Me’ and ‘Anymore’ channel the danceable charm of ‘Pool’, while the powerful swell of ‘Now The Water’ proves as immersive as its title suggests. By and large, though, ‘The House’ is marked by a hands-off recording style that dials back on the fine-tuned production of its predecessor. Nowhere is this more visible than on the record’s gorgeous centrepiece ‘Country’, which with a fluid grace, slowly engulfs all before it.

8/10

Words: Noveen Bajpai

