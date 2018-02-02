Poppy Ackroyd - Resolve

Last year’s ‘Sketches’ marked the beginning of Poppy Ackroyd’s collaboration with One Little Indian by a collection of plain, stripped-down piano melodies. After a fresh start, Poppy returns to the more complex style of her previous records, this time pushing herself even further in terms of sonic diversity.

On ‘Resolve,’ Ackroyd collaborates with other musicians to deliver delicate melodies enriched with instruments never before heard on her albums, such as the flute, clarinet and cello. Not only a talented composer, but an inventive producer as well, Poppy mixes the passages of her little orchestra with improvised bits and even instrument noises, creating a universe of small curious sounds that gently fill the headspace.

For such a highbrow and sophisticated genre as neo-classical, Poppy Ackroyd’s music manages to stay entertaining and approachable even for newcomers. Lovely tunes and scrupulous attention to detail make ‘Resolve’ Poppy’s best album to date, equally suitable for quiet relaxation as well as a more conscious enjoyment.

8/10

Words: Dmitry Teckel

