Miles From Kinshasa - LIMBO

The DRC-born, London-bred Miles embodies gentlemanly smoothness on this warm, confident debut - what else from an R&B record including the title ‘Could We Just Talk Instead?’ Appropriately, Miles seems most comfortable reposing in a major key, his brightest hooks tilting softly like the nods of a hat.
Elsewhere, ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Waiting For Patience’ break up the pyjama party with welcome moments of melancholy in an otherwise pastel-heavy palette. Despite a little over-peppering with interludes, production tricks and skits, ‘LIMBO’s shimmering craftsmanship achieves the sonic equivalent of budding flowers in time lapse.
7/10
Words: Callum McLean
