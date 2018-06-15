Melody's Echo Chamber - Bon Voyage

All aboard, as Melody Prochet once again opens the door to her echo chamber. In 2012 Melody’s Echo Chamber released their self-titled debut album, but new album ‘Bon Voyage’ surpasses that, and then some, while delivering some deliriously skewed-pop.

‘Cross My Heart’ opens with a classic jangly indie guitar riff, before a glorious string section and Prochet’s breathless vocals tell us everything we need to know about the track, and album. Namley this will be a load of fun, but please keep all limbs and belongings inside the echo chamber at all times. Lead single ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’ is a fully-fledged psych-pop monster. Winning you over with unrelenting waves of luxurious pop and killer melodies.

‘Desert Horse’ is the standout track on the album. Opening with glorious bright melodies and playful psych loops, it gently descends into wide-eyed Avant Garage wonderment, before regaining its senses and ending with a dizzying slice of psych-pop elegance. The warped indie-funk of ‘Visions of Someone Special, on a Wall of Reflections’ feels like an outtake from ‘The History of Melody Nelson’, but narratively re-jigged for 2018.

‘Bon Voyage’ is the best album that Jean-Claude Desmarty never produced. He looms over very facet of this gloriously and fun romp, with gently driving guitars, 1960’s pop vocals, psych garage rock with flourishes of experimentalism. It is an album that demands repeat listens, but this is fine, as with each listen we learn a little more of its secrets, but once they have been cracked ‘Bon Voyage’ becomes something greater than its parts.

8/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

