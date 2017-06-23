Makeness - Loud Patterns

Roaring guitars, bursts of feedback, cacophonous squalls set against only marginally more restrained basslines: from its opening track, Kyle Molleson’s debut as Makeness is certainly boisterous. Yet there’s a case to be made that ‘Loud Patterns’ is something of a pop record, not least in the Scottish artist’s warm vocal delivery and ear for melodic hooks. If there’s also a pattern to be discerned here, it’s surely the level of quality that permeates the album’s various twists and turns.

There’s more than a pinch of Hot Chip’s geek-chic electronica on display, most notably on ‘Who Am I To Follow Love’ and ‘Gold Star’, both carrying Alexis Taylor’s trademark nonchalance through the chthonic soundscapes they rush through. Best of all is ‘Day Old Death’, an absolute stormer brandishing the kind of smart, pulsating rhythms that sound like they were born to see out a 4am finish on some distant planet.

The record’s later stages veer further leftfield, and while the comedown is expertly managed, one begins to pine for the glossier touches which Molleson clearly excels at. Nonetheless, it’s an album brimming with vigour and ideas from start to finish, and likely set to be one of the UK’s most engaging debuts this year.

7/10

Words: Matthew Neale

