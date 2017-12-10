Laraaji - Bring On The Sun

New age veteran Laraaji has updated his ambient oeuvre with his most varied work yet. The album’s many, immaculately detailed progressions peak among the dextrous layers of mbira on ‘Laraajazzi’.

Its far-out synth-sax solos twirl ever jazzwards, a sparse bass guitar threatening a groove that never lands, while its dense syncopation flirts with the high minimalism of Steve Reich. But the overall wash of sounds maintain their zen-like balance - ‘Bring On The Sun’’s fascinating sonic tensions never make the listener feel tense. This is cure-all musical therapy for the ages.

8/10

Words: Callum McLean

