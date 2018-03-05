Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Whatever proximities we care to chart across the star maps of ambient and electronica, both share a light that typically burns in cooler shades.

On 2013’s ‘Immunity’, Jon Hopkins supposedly charted the course of a night out; in utilitarian terms, the bangers were at the front. This year’s leitmotif is the intersection of city and forest, but if there’s a discernible change of pace on ‘Singularity’, it’s perhaps that the record’s harder and softer moments are less discrete.

Highlights ‘Emerald Rush’ and ‘Everything Connected’ are as lush as they promise, both ready for emotional unboxing in your choice of Boiler Room or bedroom. ‘C O S M’ is the first dramatic reduction in pace, but proves to be only temporary respite, as the album’s second half builds to a glorious finale. Hopkins remains in ascension, and no one is on his level right now.

8/10

Words: Matthew Neale

