John Carpenter - Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998

If the pair of ‘Lost Theme’ albums recorded by John Carpenter in the past few years sounded a little like the director and soundtrack composer was covering his own music, ‘Anthology...’ doesn't even pretend to be anything other than that.

This album collects 13 of Carpenter's finest moments - from 1974's ‘Dark Star’ to 1998’s ‘Vampires’ - re-recorded by the same team that put together the ‘Lost Theme’ albums - namely Carpenter himself, his son Cody, and his godson Daniel Davies, all of which seems vaguely pointless.

The originals were perfect, frozen-in-time moments of a lost cinematic era that have inspired countless electronic musicians to create similarly edgy synth music recalling Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’, ‘Assault On Precinct 13’ and ‘Escape From New York’.

All this does is reassert the effortless, enduring power of those original pieces; find the originals and save your pennies for the forthcoming Carpenter tour.

6/10

Words: Mat Smith

