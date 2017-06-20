Joey Negro - Produced With Love

Joey Negro and his Z Records imprint have been a dominating force in disco, long before its recent resurgence.

Better known for his remixes and edits of the likes of Roxy Music, Diana Ross and Grace Jones, ‘Produced With Love’ is David Lee’s first original album in over 20 years.

His ear has clearly matured with age - it’s an impeccable ode to the golden age, with beautifully recorded strings, soulful vocals octave basslines. It’s not all pastiche — elements of house, electro and post-disco pulsate throughout.

Although perhaps too polished in places, it’s still a class above, cementing the disco don’s legacy.

8/10

Words: Declan McGlynn

