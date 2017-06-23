Gregory Porter - Nat King Cole And Me

Following on from last year’s Grammy Award-winning ‘Take Me To The Alley’, Gregory Porter returns with a project entirely dedicated to his idol, Nat King Cole. Although cynics may have this marked as a rushed album, capitalising on Porter’s recent success, it is difficult to deny the Californian’s vocal prowess or the luxurious production throughout the record.

Aside from Porter himself, the classic tracks are brought to life with the help of the London Studio Orchestra, who do an excellent job of pushing the songs to an even grander scale. Despite Porter’s excellent vocal performance throughout, his delivery can almost be too similar to the original recordings, somewhat limiting the tracks from being a true reimagining.

By its very nature, ‘Nat King Cole And Me’ isn’t anything groundbreaking; however the project is ultimately a well produced and excellently performed tribute album.

7/10

Words: Will Rosebury

- - -

- - -

