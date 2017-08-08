Ezra Furman - Transangelic Exodus

If 2015’s ‘Perpetual Motion People’ was an individualistic journey into Ezra Furman’s fractured psyche, ‘Transagelic Exodus’ is a call for solidarity; of finding collective meaning in desperate situations. Furman’s witty, self-deprecating lyrics prevail whether they’re talking about articulating his queer identity for the first time (‘Compulsive Liar’) or wrestling with the contradiction between being of faith but having none (‘God Lifts Up The Lowly’).

The album embodies this proud otherness that can be traced back to Lou Reed in spirit and Arthur Russell in musical form. ‘No Place’ is a rip-roaring, rusty-toothed affront against the governing powers that be as they push the marginalised further into the fringes. Tom drums thud, chopped-up guitars rattle, horns bloom until their harmonies distort seamlessly into squeaky, harsh synthesiser glitches.

It’s indicative of a social state where conservative views are engulfing and corrupting the safe pockets of society where the freaks and misfits could once feel safe to express themselves. This is really an album about empathy, and feels incredibly necessary today.

8/10

Words: Will Butler

