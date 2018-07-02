Editors - Violence

Editors have long been embroiled in the all-too-familiar battle for self-reinvention, never really managing to live up to the success of a genuinely superb debut.
And while pre-release promises of brutality and collaboration with drone veteran Blanck Mass raised hopes for an intriguing new direction on 'Violence', the potential is frustratingly unrealised.
Rather than a coherent and recognisable new sound, it seems as though all manner of ideas are being thrown at the wall to see what sticks. Some of it is genuinely good – the driving pulse of the title track, the moodily atmospheric first half of ‘Counting Spooks’, and even the scuzzy guitar sounds on ‘Magazine’ all offering a glimpse of the sonic avenues that could be explored. But these moments are all too fleeting, and what remains is unfortunately pretty uninspiring.
5/10
Words: James Kilpin
