Dream Wife - Dream Wife

From the offset, there’s instant aura of camaraderie to Dream Wife’s music. So, when you find out that the band’s fruition was the result of a few Jägerbombs at an indie disco, it all starts to make sense.

From the snarling ‘Let’s Make Out’, to the dreamy ‘Love Without Reason’, Dream Wife’s immediate indie captures the heart and core of being young and living without a care in the world. While this could easily come across as clichéd, Dream Wife’s songwriting is incredibly endearing. Continuing across ‘Kids’, ‘Act My Age’ and ‘Spend the Night’, all of which become instant earworms, this is a record that is ready to discover the world.

Album highlight ‘Somebody’ is packed with sticky lo-fi guitars and has vocalist Rakel Mjöll delivering her lyrics with the same conviction and panache as Protomartyr’s Joe Casey, while ‘Fire’ is that song you down them said Jägers to while you sing along at the top of your lungs.

Finishing on the punchy and NSFW ‘F.U.U.’, (“I’m gonna fuck you up / Gonna cut you up / Gonna fuck you up”), Dream Wife’s self-titled debut is a satisfying and infectious trip of lo-fi indie pop that starts 2018 off with a much needed shot of adrenaline.

7/10

Words: Liam Egan

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.