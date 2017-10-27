Dead! - The Golden Age Of Not Even Trying

If you thought the exclamation mark at the end of Dead!’s band name insinuates that they’ve nailed the knack of concocting brash, ballsy and boisterous sonic burning effigies, then you’d be correct. Enter, ‘The Golden Age Of Not Even Trying’, the debut album from the aforementioned London quartet.

They’re a band with big ambitions and an even bigger sound, with the record surfing strands of straight up rock ’n’ roll, punchy pop punk and, at times, gripping heavy metal as typically emphatic lyrics weave their way around slicing guitar riffs and bolshy drums, like on ‘Petrol & Anaesthetic’: “Pour petrol on my clothes, anaesthetic in my gums / Throw away the words I wrote.”

When the title track takes its foot off of the accelerator slightly, opener ‘The Boys † The Boys’ feels like an initiation into their gang, and ‘Jessica’ stands out for its sparkling pop sensibilities destined for a bigger stage. Not bad for a band in the midst of the Golden Age of not even trying.

7/10

Words: Shannon Cotton

