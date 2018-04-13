Dabrye - Three/Three

Dabrye returns from an almost ten-year hiatus with the final part of his prophetic rap trilogy. Patient fans will be pleased to hear that it’s pretty much par for the course: a mix of blissed-out boom bap, trippy beats, and appearances from rap royalty - Doom, Roc Marciano, Danny Brown and Ghostface Killah all come to bless the mic.

The Doom-helmed ‘Lil Mufukuz’ and Phat Kat’s ‘Bubble Up’ show the Dabrye-plus-MC chemistry at its best, but if there was ever a criticism of the previous entries in this trilogy, it was that Dabrye struggled when it came to trimming the tracklist. Not the usual issue of endless unnecessary skits, but actual full, vocalled tunes that should have been left on the cutting room floor. The same is unfortunately the case here too - meaning this three-parter ends with less of a bang than a drawn out sigh.

6/10

Words: Will Pritchard

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.