Curtis Harding - Face Your Fear

As the title would imply, ‘Face Your Fear’ is the introspective and darker follow-up to the Atlanta-based singer’s previous album, released in 2014. Nowhere on this new project will you find anything as straightforwardly uplifting as ‘Soul Power’ single ‘Keep On Shining’.

Even on the superficially cock-sure and undeniably catchy ‘Till The End’, the singer tells a story layered with doubt and regret. It is this level of vulnerability and self-examination that sets this album apart from both Harding’s previous work and also his contemporaries.

Although ‘Face Your Fear’ doesn’t stray too far from the contemporary soul sound, there are intriguing moments of psychedelic rock experimentation, such as on ‘Dream Girl’ and the Danger Mouse-produced ‘Wednesday Morning Atonement’. With ‘Face Your Fear’, Harding has given us a captivatingly concise project brimming with soulful and pensive reflection.

8/10

Words: Will Rosebury

