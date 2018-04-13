Car Seat Headrest - Twin Fantasy

Loneliness is timeless. I know this because seven years after its original release, Car Seat Headrest’s sixth album still resonates with an affecting introspection on feeling inhuman in an ill-fitting world. This reissue has bolstered the majority of the album’s indie-rock instrumentation, often too audaciously (‘Bodys’), yet the heart of the songs remain stoically bruised and slanted as Toledo’s moans lyrics of abandonment, the mediocrity of love and a reckless distrust of all things.

‘Sober To Death’s new mix finds the perfect balance between retaining a crappy genuinity and giving the track a relevant flavour. The closing chant of “Don’t worry / You and me won’t be alone no more,” still gives my heart a jolt of hope.

Though it often overstays its welcome, with a handful of tracks pushing beyond the 15-minute mark, ‘Twin Fantasy’ is an ideal starting point for any latent Will Toledo fan.

7/10

Words: Will Butler

