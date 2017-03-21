Born Ruffians - Uncle, Duke & The Chief

Born Ruffians once distilled the joys and pains of young adulthood with sublime pep. A decade later, their fifth LP struggles to grow up. ‘Forget Me’ seems purpose-built to soundtrack a cider advert, the grungy stomp of ‘Tricky’ sounds like The Lumineers covering the Pixies, and ‘Miss You’ is lexically malnourished: “I really miss you, I miss you so much baby, I miss you now”.
Trading the band’s raggle-taggle instrumentation for vintage echo, Mac DeMarco slick and C86 crunch only oversaturates this occasionally loveable, mostly feeble effort.
5/10
Words: Callum McLean
- - -
- - -
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.