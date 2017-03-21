Born Ruffians - Uncle, Duke & The Chief

Born Ruffians once distilled the joys and pains of young adulthood with sublime pep. A decade later, their fifth LP struggles to grow up. ‘Forget Me’ seems purpose-built to soundtrack a cider advert, the grungy stomp of ‘Tricky’ sounds like The Lumineers covering the Pixies, and ‘Miss You’ is lexically malnourished: “I really miss you, I miss you so much baby, I miss you now”.

Trading the band’s raggle-taggle instrumentation for vintage echo, Mac DeMarco slick and C86 crunch only oversaturates this occasionally loveable, mostly feeble effort.

5/10

Words: Callum McLean

- - -

- - -

