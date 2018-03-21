Blue Lab Beats - Xover

Blue Lab Beats are special; their necessity to the London underground scene is evident in their debut album, ‘Xover’.

It’s 16 tracks long, which seems like a lot, but each track brings something unique to the table. Collaborating with some of London’s finest (Kojey Radical, Moses Boyd), it’s no surprise that this teenage duo are steadily on the rise.

The record puts a unique spin on jazz and marries it with hip-hop, lo-fi, rap, and in places, pop. If this debut is anything to go by, the duo is well on the path to success.

9/10

Words: Genevieve Torabi

Dig it? Dig deeper: Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, Poppy Ajudha

