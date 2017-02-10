Benin City - Last Night

Benin City’s ‘Last Night’ not only sings club culture’s praises - it poetically dissects and analyses it. Behind classy tunes that command you to move lies a deeply melancholic exploration of social and personal problems that bring people on the dancefloor to find a last resort in roaring delirium of low frequencies.

‘Last Night’ itself feels like a rave, with its moments of blissful bass drops and inevitable morning hangover. This mature, experienced point of view on the nation’s favorite pastime is bound to rock clubs this summer.

9/10

Words: Dmitry Teckel

