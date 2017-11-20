Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

Though she might be best known for her soulful pop vocals on tracks by Rudimental, Snakehips and most notably Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’, Anne-Marie’s debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’ finally gives the Essex singer the chance to break out as a solo artist.

As you’d expect from the songs released before the album, ‘Speak Your Mind’ is largely based in pop-EDM, as can most clearly be heard on lead single ‘Friends’ with terrifying humanoid sweet Marshmello. Despite the singles leading up to the album pointing to a predictable pop-dance debut, there is thankfully some surprise and depth to the musicality of the rest of the project.

The album opens with ‘Cry’, which with its tribal chanting and flute-heavy instrumental may catch those expecting an album of 12 pop-ready hits off guard. The down-tempo, piano-led ‘Perfect’ is also a refreshing change of pace. Although the tracks’ message of imperfection being perfection is hardly a new concept, Anne-Marie’s vulnerability on the song is enough to make it work.

While not being particularly groundbreaking, ‘Speak Your Mind’ is a solid pop debut from Anne-Marie. The highlights on this project are the glimpses of musical experimentation, but unfortunately the album doesn’t have enough of these to really shine.

6/10

Words: Will Rosebury

Dig it? Dig deeper: Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson

